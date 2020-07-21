ECC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Empire CC will square off against GYM Helsinki Gymkhana in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League T20 League. Empire CC are currently on a decent run of form as they have clinched the 2nd spot in the points table. They have managed to grab 7 wins in 9 games (Losses 2). As for GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, they have been seen struggling throughout the season. They are currently 4th in the table with 4 wins and 4 losses in 9 games played (Draw 1). Empire CC have already qualified for the semi-finals. However, GYM Helsinki Gymkhana need to win the clash against Empire CC to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

The ECC vs GHG live match will commence on Tuesday, July 21 at 8.30 PM PM IST. Fans can play the ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, ECC vs GHG Dream11 top picks and ECC vs GHG Dream11 team.

ECC vs GHG Dream11 team

ECC vs GHG Dream11 top picks

Jonathan Scamans (Captain) Vanraaj Padhaal (Vice-captain) Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe Simaranjit Brar Muhammad Gawas Pankaj Saharan

ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: Full squads

ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: Empire CC (ECC) squad

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) squad

Muhammad Hassan, Simaranjit Brar, Qais Yousufzai, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Gawas, Nouman Raza, Ahmad Jaleel, Mohammed Azhar, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Zubair Tariq, Umair Akhtar, Irfan Yousefzai, Atti Rehman, Javed Jan

ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: ECC vs GHG Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Empire CC : Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

: Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Simaranjit Brar (WK), Muhammad Gawas, Pankaj Saharan, Atti Rehman, Ahmad Jaleel, Faisal Shahzad, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Mohammed Azhar, Shahid Gondal, Muhammad Hassan

ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction

Our ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction is that Empire CC will win this match.

Note: The ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, ECC vs GHG match prediction and ECC vs GHG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ECC vs GHG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket/Facebook)