Finnish Premier League T20 ECC Vs HCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Empire CC will face Helsinki Cricket Club in the upcoming clash of the Finnish Premier League at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. ECC are currently top of the table with 14 points. They have managed to win all the seven games they have played in the season so far. They won against Bengal Tigers in their last league match by 5 wickets. As for HCC, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with a total of 6 points to their name. They have managed to win only two games out of the 7 games played in the season so far (Draws 2, Losses 3).

ECC vs HCC live streaming: ECC vs HCC live match Finnish Premier League T20 pitch and weather report

As per AccuWeather, there is a mild chance of rain throughout the match, with the highest probability of rain being 31 percent. The pitch for the ECC vs HCC game has shown variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score of 120 is likely to be a par score for this game.

ECC vs HCC live scores: ECC vs HCC live telecast in India and ECC vs HCC live streaming details

The ECC vs HCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the ECC vs HCC live streaming of the Finnish Premier League T20 match by logging onto Dream Sports' FanCode app to watch each ball of the ECC vs HCC live match. The Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC live streaming will begin on Tuesday, July 14 at 8:30 PM IST. For the Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC live scores, fans can visit Cricket Finland's Twitter page.

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC live scores: Squad updates

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC live scores: Empire CC (ECC) squad

Udaybhaskar Nandini, Bineet Panda, Jonathan Scamans, Yasir Ali, Zeerak Ijaz, Richard Savage, Hemanathan Kumar, Chandra Sekhar, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Raaz Muhammad, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Amjad Sher, Abdul Ghaffar, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Gowri Srinivasan, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC live scores: Helsinki Cricket Club (HCC) squad

Aniketh Pushthay, Rakesh Bhatia, Zahidullah Kamal, Abbas Khan, Aminullah Malikzay, Avnish Kumar, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Venkat Swaroop Achuta, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Affan Bin Zafar, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Karthik Pavan Vurubandi, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Amit Singh, Adnan Syed, Abrar Mirza, Amrik Bhatia, Arun Bhatia, Gautam Bhaskar, Obaidullah Sadiqui

Finnish Premier League T20 ECC vs HCC live scores, probable playing XI

Empire CC : Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali

: Jonathan Scamans (WK), Vanraaj Padhaal, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Muhammad Imran, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amjad Sher, Zeerak Ijaz, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Yasir Ali Helsinki Cricket Club: Aniketh Pushthay (WK), Khalid Rahman Mangal, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Zahoor Khan, Akhil Arjunan, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Avnish Kumar, Aminullah Malikzay, Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia

