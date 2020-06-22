ECC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T20 League Live

Quick links:
Empire CC (ECC) and SKK Rapids (SKK) will go at it in the Finnish T20 League this week. The ECC vs SKK live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 22, and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Both teams will be eager to secure a win and edge closer to a top-four finish on Monday. Here is our ECC vs SKK Dream11 team and ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, along with the ECC vs SKK Dream11 top picks.
Also Read | ECS Czech Super Series T10 VIR vs PSV live streaming, pitch and weather report
WATCH LIVE CRICKET! FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE!https://t.co/rC81hwgvhf— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 2, 2020
Tell us where you are watching from - most exotic answer wins a prize.
Also Read | VIR vs PSV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 League live
U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.
A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.
Also Read | Darwin and District ODD WCC vs PCC live streaming, scores, pitch and weather report
Date - Monday, June 22
Time - 6:30 PM IST
Venue - Kerava National Cricket Ground
Also Read | IND vs KCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 League live game info
Here is the ECC vs SKK Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – J Scamans
All-rounders – Z Ijaz, V Padhaal (C), O Siddique, P
Batsmen – R Muhammad, A Rasheed, M Zeeshan Baig
Bowlers – A Ghaffar, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam (VC)
Empire CC start as favourites against SKK Rapids in the Finnish T20 League on Monday.
Also Read | Marcus Rashford calls Jofra Archer 'big man' in reply to funny GIF over scan test results