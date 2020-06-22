ECC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T20 League Live

Empire CC (ECC) and SKK Rapids (SKK) will go at it in the Finnish T20 League this week. The ECC vs SKK live match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 22, and will start at 6:30 PM IST. Both teams will be eager to secure a win and edge closer to a top-four finish on Monday. Here is our ECC vs SKK Dream11 team and ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, along with the ECC vs SKK Dream11 top picks.

ECC vs SKK Dream11 team and prediction

WATCH LIVE CRICKET! FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE!https://t.co/rC81hwgvhf

Tell us where you are watching from - most exotic answer wins a prize. — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 2, 2020

ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction - Empire CC squad

U Nandini, B Panda, J Scamans, Z Ijaz, R Savage, H Kumar, C Sekhar, M Imran, V Padhaal, H Hytti, R Muhammad, MB Tambe, A Sher, R Sathyanarayana, T Yousaf, V Verma, SG Srinivasan, J Hadley, ST Qureshi, A Ghaffar, K Bhatnagar.

ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction - SKK Rapids squad

A Abdul Quadir, Q Siddique, N Collins, M Zeeshan Baig, P Gallagher, A Rasheed, J Goodwion, M Thavayogarajah, R Waqas, N Shah, Y Vijayaratnam, A Armitage.

ECC vs SKK top picks and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 22

Time - 6:30 PM IST

Venue - Kerava National Cricket Ground

ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: ECC vs SKK Dream11 team

Here is the ECC vs SKK Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – J Scamans

All-rounders – Z Ijaz, V Padhaal (C), O Siddique, P

Batsmen – R Muhammad, A Rasheed, M Zeeshan Baig

Bowlers – A Ghaffar, R Waqas, Y Vijayaratnam (VC)

ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

Empire CC start as favourites against SKK Rapids in the Finnish T20 League on Monday.

Please note that the above ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, ECC vs SKK Dream11 team and ECC vs SKK Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The ECC vs SKK Dream11 team and ECC vs SKK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Facebook