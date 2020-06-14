ECN Czech Super Series T10 BCC Vs UCC Live Scores, Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

The Bohemian CC (BCC) will face off against the United CC (UCC) in the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Sunday. The BCC vs UCC live match will be the first match on Day 2 of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League. Here are the BCC vs UCC live streaming details, BCC vs UCC live scores, BCC vs UCC live telecast in India and other match details.

BCC vs UCC live scores: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

Bohemia CC and United CC will square off on Sunday, both having played two matches in the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League's Group 1. The winner of the group will qualify for the semi-finals where they will compete against the winners of the other three groups. Each group winner will be decided by a playoff format, where after a round of matches, the second and the third-placed team will battle in the eliminator to face the top placed team, which will then decided the winner of the group. With each team only playing three games, both United CC and Bohemain CC will have a chance of qualifying for the further stages irrespective of their earlier results when they take the field on Sunday.

BCC vs UCC live scores: BCC vs UCC live match squads for ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

BCC vs UCC live streaming: Bohemia CC Squad for ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

BCC vs UCC live streaming: United CC Squad for ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

BCC vs UCC live scores: BCC vs UCC live match pitch and weather report

The pitch at the June Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is likely to favour the batsmen during the course of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League. With the BCC vs UCC live match being the contest of the day, the surface is likely to be good for batters, and they could make merry with a lightning-quick outfield.

However, the weather is likely to play spoilsport during the 4th ECN Czech Super Series T10 League match, with 'drenching storms' and variable clouds being reported by Accuweather. If it doesn't rain, the cloud cover is likely to pose problems for batsmen and the fast bowlers could be able to generate some swing.

BCC vs UCC Live Scores: BCC vs UCC live streaming details

While the BCC vs UCC live telecast in India will not be available, fans can still enjoy the BCC vs UCC live streaming of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch the ball by ball telecast of the BCC vs UCC live match. The BCC vs UCC live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM (IST). For the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League and BCC vs UCC live scores, fans can visit official social media handles of the teams.

