ECN Czech Super Series T10 PBVI Vs PCC Live Scores, Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague Barbarian Visigoths will take on Prague CC Kings in the 6th match of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Sunday, June 14. The PBVI vs PCC live match will be played at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague. The PBVI vs PCC live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here are the PBVI vs PCC live streaming details, PBVI vs PCC live telecast in India details, PBVI vs PCC live match details, and where to catch the PBVI vs PCC live scores.

PBVI vs PCC live streaming: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

This will be the third game for both the teams. They have some quality players in their sides. However, Prague Barbarian Visigoths will head into this match as the slight favourites because they have players like Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi within their ranks. It would be an interesting game to watch as both sides have some explosive players.

PBVI vs PCC live scores: PBVI vs PCC live match weather report

The weather for the PBVI vs PCC live match will see clouds and breaks of sun. The climate will be humid with a couple of showers in the day which could end up hindering the game. The temperature will hover around 25 degrees.

PBVI vs PCC live scores: Where to watch PBVI vs PCC live streaming and PBVI vs PCC live telecast in India?

The PBVI vs PCC live telecast in India will not be available, but fans can still enjoy the PBVI vs PCC live streaming of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League by logging onto the FanCode App to watch each ball of the PBVI vs PCC live match. The ECN Czech Super Series T10 League PBVI vs PCC live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). For the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League and PBVI vs PCC live scores, fans can visit the official social media handles of both the teams and European Cricket.

PBVI vs PCC live streaming: PBVI vs PCC live scores and squads for the PBVI vs PCC live match in ECN Czech Super Series T10 League

PBVI vs PCC live scores: PBVI vs PCC squad: PBVI

Sahil Grover, Yashwantha Salian, Amritpal Rai, Sumit Pokhriyal, Charles Thambi, Piyush Kumar, Vedavyas Krishnan, Harsha Chaganty, Prem Nandivada, Rahul Rungta, Narayanan Achuthan, Chandrakumar Meher, Bilal Samad, Ravi Sangam, Balasubramanya Inamdar.

PBVI vs PCC live scores: PBVI vs PCC squad: PCC

Sudhir Gladson, Sharan Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, Sudesh Roy Dias, Prakash Sadasivan, Hilal Ahmad, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Arun Ashokan, Nishanth Valluru, Martin Glew, Ramesh Krishnan Guruswamy, Sameera Maduranga, Manish Sahijwani.

IMAGE COURTESY: DREAM11INDIAN.COM