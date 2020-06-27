ECN Czech Super Series T10 PCR Vs PSM Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Info, Match Preview

Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the 1st match of the 3rd week of the 2020 ECN Czech Super Series T10 tournament. The PCR vs PSM live match will be played at the Scott Page Field in Prague. The PCR vs PSM live match will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Here are the PCR vs PSM live streaming details, PCR vs PSM live telecast in India details, PCR vs PSM live match details and where to catch the PCR vs PSM live scores.

PCR vs PSM live scores: ECN Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming PCR vs PSM match is the first of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 27.

PCR vs PSM live streaming: PCR vs PSM weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there is a slight chance of rainfall during the PCR vs PSM live match whereas the pitch at the Scott Page Field is expected to be slow and the game will be a low-scoring contest. The PCR vs PSM live match could well be troubled by rains, especially in the second half.

PCR vs PSM live scores: PCR vs PSM live telecast in India and PCR vs PSM live streaming details

The PCR vs PSM live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the PCR vs PSM live streaming of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the PCR vs PSM live match. The ECN Czech Super Series T10 PCR vs PSM live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For the ECN Czech Super Series T10 PCR vs PSM live scores, fans can visit Cricket Czech's Twitter page.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 2020 PCR vs PSM live scores: Squad updates

ECN Czech Super Series T10 2020 PCR vs PSM live scores: PCR squad

Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Piyshsingh Baghel, Surya Rengarajan, Ali Hassan Sittar, Smit Patel, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kishan Panchal, Jaydeep Patel, Avinash Kumar, Mohammed Salih M. Pooparambil, Jeet Shah.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 2020 PCR vs PSM live scores: PSM squad

Suresh Babu Kuramboyina, Arman Bhuiyan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Shanmugam Ravi, Vignesh Mohan Kumar, Gokul Sai Namburi, Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Ketan Pathak, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, MD Rasel Miah, Mani Paduru, Sukhwinder Singh, Prasad Ramachandran, Swamy Madhav Kotha, Md Sahadat Hossain Sagar, Surya Chembrolu, Ishan Saraswat, Purvang Trambadia.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)