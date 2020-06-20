ECS Czech Super Series T10 PCK Vs VIB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague CC Knights will take on the Vinohrady Blancos in the first match of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 League. The two sides will face each other on Saturday, June 20, giving fans a chance to enjoy the PCK vs VIB live streaming and keep an eye on PCK vs VIB live scores. The ECS Czech Super Series T10 PCK vs VIB live match will be played at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague. Here are the PCK vs VIB live streaming details, PCK vs VIB live telecast in India details, PCK vs VIB live match details and where to catch the PCK vs VIB live scores.

PCK vs VIB live streaming: PCK vs VIB live match weather report

The weather for the PCK vs VIB live match is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance of rain interruptions during the match. Coming to the PCK vs VIB live scores, the pitch will likely allow batsmen to exploit the surface. The pacers will get the ball to move around due to overcast conditions.

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB live streaming and PCK vs VIB live telecast in India

The PCK vs VIB live telecast in India will not be available on TV, but fans can still enjoy the PCK vs VIB live streaming of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the PCK vs VIB live match. The ECS Czech Super Series T10 PCK vs VIB live streaming will begin at 1:30 PM IST. For the ECS Czech Super Series T10 PCK vs VIB live scores, fans can visit Cricket Czech's Twitter page.

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB squads for the PCK vs VIB live match

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB live match squad for PCK vs VIB ECS Czech Super Series T10 match: PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB live match squad for PCK vs VIB ECS Czech Super Series T10 match: VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB live match predicted playing XIs

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB live match predicted playing XI: PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju

PCK vs VIB live scores: PCK vs VIB live match predicted playing XI: VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, J Corness, L Fencl, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, T Moyo, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)