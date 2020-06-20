ECS Czech Super Series T10 PCK Vs VIR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Prague CC Knights (PCK) are scheduled to take on Vinohrady Rossos (VIR) in the 10th match of the ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020. The PCK vs VIR live match will be played at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague, Czech Republic. The PCK vs VIR live match is scheduled for 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 20. Here, we take a look at PCK vs VIR live scores details, and pitch and weather report for the PCK vs VIR live streaming.

Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason

PCK vs VIR live scores: ECS Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming PCK vs VIR match is the second of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 20.

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 PCK vs VIR live scores: Squad updates

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 PCK vs VIR live scores: PCK Squad

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara, S Joseph Neerolipadan.

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 PCK vs VIR live scores: VIR Squad

Chris Pearce, Mikulas Stary, Ed Knowles, Shaun Dalton, Thomas Sturmey, Ritik Tomar, Shoumyadeep Rakshith, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousufzai, Siddharth Goud, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith, Kamal Singh, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Marghashayam.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet

PCK vs VIR live scores and PCK vs VIR live streaming details

The PCK vs VIR live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 20 and will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The PCK vs VIR live streaming will be available on Dream11's FanCode App. For PCK vs VIR live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter page of European Cricket. ECS Czech Super Series T10 and PCK vs VIR live telecast in India will not be available to viewers.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

PCK vs VIR live streaming: Weather report

There is a slight chance of rainfall during the PCK vs VIR live match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to hover around 16°C.

PCK vs VIR live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Velvary Cricket Ground is expected to favour batsmen throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the recent results from the ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020, captains will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.

Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Image credits: ECS Czech Super Series T10, ECN Cricket Instagram