ECS Czech Super Series T10 VIB Vs PSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Vinohrady Blancos will be in action against Prague Spartans Vanguards in the third match of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 League this weekend. The VIB vs PSV live match will be played at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague, Czech Republic. Here are the VIB vs PSV live streaming details, VIB vs PSV live telecast in India details, VIB vs PSV live match details and where to catch the VIB vs PSV live scores.

VIB vs PSV live scores: ECS Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming VIB vs PSV match is the third of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 20.

VIB vs PSV live streaming: VIB vs PSV weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there is a slight chance of rainfall during the VIB vs PSV live match whereas the pitch at the Velvary Cricket Ground is expected to favour batsmen throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the recent results from the ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020, captains will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.

VIB vs PSV live scores: VIB vs PSV live telecast in India and VIB vs PSV live streaming details

The VIB vs PSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the VIB vs PSV live streaming of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the VIB vs PSV live match. The ECS Czech Super Series T10 VIB vs PSV live streaming will begin at 5:30 PM IST. For the ECS Czech Super Series T10 VIB vs PSV live scores, fans can visit Cricket Czech's Twitter page.

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 VIB vs PSV live scores: Squad updates

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 VIB vs PSV live scores: VIB squad

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 VIB vs PSV live scores: PSV squad

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

