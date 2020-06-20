ECS Czech Super Series T10 VIR Vs PSV Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Vinohrady Rossos (VIR) are scheduled to take on Prague Spartans Vanguards (PSV) in the fourth match of the ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020. The VIR vs PSV live match will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague, Czech Republic. The VIR vs PSV live match is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, June 20. Here, we take a look at VIR vs PSV live scores details, and pitch and weather report for the VIR vs PSV live streaming details.

ECS Czech Super Series T10

VIR vs PSV live streaming; VIR vs PSV live scores

Group 2 of the ECN Czech Super Series starts at 10am CEST tomorrow June 20 4 games of thrilling T10 action live from Velvary Czech Republic. watch on @EuropeanCricket @FanCode or here https://t.co/AefuCY0Tyr#Kriket #Cricket #CzechRepublic — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) June 19, 2020

VIR vs PSV live scores and VIR vs PSV live streaming details

The VIR vs PSV live match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 20 and will commence at 7:30 PM IST. The VIR vs PSV live streaming will be available on Dream11's FanCode App. For VIR vs PSV live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter page of European Cricket. ECS Czech Super Series T10 and VIR vs PSV live telecast in India will not be available to viewers.

VIR vs PSV live scores: ECS Czech Super Series T10 League preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming VIR vs PSV match is the third of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, June 20.

VIR vs PSV live streaming: Weather report

There is a slight chance of rainfall during the VIR vs PSV live match. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the match is expected to hover around 16°C.

VIR vs PSV live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is expected to favour batsmen throughout the course of the contest. Judging by the recent results from the ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020, captains will be looking to bat first after winning the toss.

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 VIR vs PSV live scores: Squad updates

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 VIR vs PSV live scores: VIR Squad

Mikulas Stary, Chris Pearce, Ed Knowles, Shaun Dalton, Thomas Sturmey, Ritik Tomar, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousafzai, Shoumyadeep Rakshit, Siddarth Goud, Brigham Smith, Kamal Singh, Venkatesh Marghashayam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Paul Taylor.

ECS Czech Super Series T10 2020 VIR vs PSV live scores: PSV Squad

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy-Bemmireddy, Satyajit Sengupta, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Shobhit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashokkumar reddy-Somireddy, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Suhaib Wani.

