ECS T10 Stockholm AZ-U23 Vs SCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Alby Zalmi U-23 will face SaltsJobaden CC in the last match of the day in ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka on Thursday, July 9 The AZ-U23 vs SCC live match will be played at the Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm. Here are the AZ-U23 vs SCC live streaming details, AZ-U23 vs SCC live telecast in India details, AZ-U23 vs SCC live match details and where to catch the AZ-U23 vs SCC live scores.

AZ-U23 vs SCC live streaming: AZ-U23 vs SCC weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, there will be no rain interruption during the AZ-U23 vs SCC live match. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has something on offer for the batsmen and bowlers, but the team winning the toss will likely look to bat first and put up a good total on the board.

AZ-U23 vs SCC live scores: AZ-U23 vs SCC live telecast in India, AZ-U23 vs SCC live streaming details

The AZ-U23 vs SCC live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the AZ-U23 vs SCC live streaming of the ECS T10 Stockholm by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports to watch each ball of the AZ-U23 vs SCC live match. The ECS T10 Stockholm AZ-U23 vs SCC live streaming will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

AZ-U23 vs SCC ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs SCC live scores: Squad updates

ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs SCC live scores: Squad updates: AZ-U23

Ismail Zia, Amanullah Safi, Faran Chaudhry, Basir Sahebi, Rohollah Stanikkai, Zabi Niazy, Zia Alozai, Talha Masoud, Mashal Khan, Rukshan Nawalage, Munib Safi, Faseeh Choudhary, Yaqob Safi, Munir Safi, Sami Khalil, Usman Jabbar, Abdullah Khalil, Noman Fawjoon, Arif Hussain

ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs SCC live scores: Squad updates: SCC

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas Tanveer

ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs SCC live match predicted playing XI

ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs SCC live match playing XI: AZ-U23

F Chaudhry, Munib Safi, I Zia, Munir Safi, T Masood, F Choudhary, A Khalil, S Khalil, U Jabbar, R Stanikkai and Z Niazy

ECS T10 Stockholm, AZ-U23 vs SCC live match predicted playing XI: SCC

F Shah, J Ahmad, S Ali, I Ullah, K Mahmood, A Ali, K Alam, M Munir, Q Rashid, A Tanveer, and S Zeb

(COVER IMAGE: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)