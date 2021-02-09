ECS T10 Barcelona Barna Royals Vs City Lions Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Barna Royals (BAR) will go up against the City Lions (CLI) in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The match will be played at the Luís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. The BAR vs CLI live streaming is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST) on Tuesday, February 9. Here is our Barna Royals vs City Lions prediction, information on how to watch Barna Royals vs City Lions live in India and where to catch Barna Royals vs City Lions live scores.

Barna Royals vs City Lions live stream: Barna Royals vs City Lions prediction and preview

Both Barna Royals and City Lions are yet to cause a stir in the tournament standings, this being their first match of the competition. BAR would enter the game with Sharjeel Qaiser being their best batsman and Waqas Anwar leading the bowling attack. City Lions, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Aniq Ali Malik, Aamar Shakoor and Nawazish Ali expected to shine.

Also Read l HIS vs RIW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

Barna Royals vs City Lions live stream: How to watch Barna Royals vs City Lions live scores

Barna Royals vs City Lions will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Barna Royals vs City Lions live on the FanCode app and website. For Barna Royals vs City Lions live scores, fans can also visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 PM local time, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Luís Companys Olympic Stadium, Barcelona, Spain

Also Read l RIW vs PAK Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 match preview

Barna Royals vs City Lions live scores: Barna Royals vs City Lions pitch report and weather forecast

It will be mostly cloudy in Barcelona on Tuesday, with the temperature being 14 degrees Celsius and the humidity at 64 per cent. AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter. The pitch, on the other hand, is a boon for batsmen, with bowlers getting wracked. Since it’s an artificial wicket, the ball comes slightly quicker than usual and there will be some pace and bounce on the wicket as well.

In 2020, European Cricket Network has LIVE broadcast from all across the continent with 700+ matches in 20 countries.

This is our *planned* schedule for the first six months of 2021 🏏1000 Live & Exclusive Matches in 2021 on @SportsFlick+ @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/8M3fCYqel2 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 23, 2020

Also Read l ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, 1st ODI match preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live stream: Barna Royals vs City Lions squads

Barna Royals vs City Lions live scores: Barna Royals squad

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Muaz Rubbani

Barna Royals vs City Lions live scores: City Lions squad

Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.

Also Read l PIC vs HIS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

Image Source: Canva

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.