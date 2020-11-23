ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC will face Pak I Care in the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs PAK live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs PAK live in India and where to catch the BSH vs PAK live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs PAK live streaming info and preview

The last time these two teams faced each other PAK bested BSH by 24 runs. Currently, BSH are in the 3rd spot on the points table with just one win. They can reduce the points deficit to two by beating PAK, who are second in the standings. BSH have so far won one match and lost the other three.

Pak I Care,, on other hand are in good form and have won 3 of their 4 matches in this tournament. Their only defeat came in the match against Catalunya Tigers CC by mere 5 runs. They will look to carry on the good form and claim a spot in the final.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 58% with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip was helpful for both batsmen and bowlers during the recent tournament and is unlikely to change much. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

BSH vs PAK live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs PAK live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs PAK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

