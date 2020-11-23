ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL Vs CTT Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya CC will face Catalunya Tigers CC in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs CTT live in India and where to catch the CTL vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs CTT live streaming info and preview

Both teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was Catalunya Tigers CC who overcame Catalunya CC by 61 runs. Since that match, the two teams have had different campaigns altogether. Catalunya Tigers CC are currently at the top of the points table having won all their matches in the tournament.

BREAKING! Barcelona Bash starting Saturday.

Watch 🏏 European Cricket Series Barcelona Bash 🏏

Live & Exclusive on Sports Flick Worldwide @SportsFlick

- @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! pic.twitter.com/zuu4pe2R8s — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 20, 2020

Catalunya CC have had a poor campaign so far losing all their matches in the tournament due to which they are currently rooted to the bottom of the table without any points which make their chances difficult to qualify for the finals. The match certainly looks one-sided on paper but Catalunya CC will look to turn the tables this time around and even the scores by beating their opponents.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 56% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip was helpful for both batsmen and bowlers during the recent tournament and is unlikely to change much. With the pitch still looking in favour of batsmen, the batters will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers are finding it difficult to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

CTL vs CTT live in India: CTL vs CTT live streaming details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs CTT live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

