ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL Vs CTT Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Catalunya CC will face Catalunya Tigers CC in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs CTT live in India and where to catch the CTL vs CTT live scores.
Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report
Both teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was Catalunya Tigers CC who overcame Catalunya CC by 61 runs. Since that match, the two teams have had different campaigns altogether. Catalunya Tigers CC are currently at the top of the points table having won all their matches in the tournament.
BREAKING! Barcelona Bash starting Saturday.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 20, 2020
Watch 🏏 European Cricket Series Barcelona Bash 🏏
Live & Exclusive on Sports Flick Worldwide @SportsFlick
- @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! pic.twitter.com/zuu4pe2R8s
Catalunya CC have had a poor campaign so far losing all their matches in the tournament due to which they are currently rooted to the bottom of the table without any points which make their chances difficult to qualify for the finals. The match certainly looks one-sided on paper but Catalunya CC will look to turn the tables this time around and even the scores by beating their opponents.
Also Read: ICC Reschedules Women's T-20 World Cup To 2023 To Avoid Having 3 Major Events In One Year
As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 56% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.
Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Credits Ex-teammate As Big Reason Behind Success Of Dream11 IPL 2020
The 22-yard strip was helpful for both batsmen and bowlers during the recent tournament and is unlikely to change much. With the pitch still looking in favour of batsmen, the batters will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers are finding it difficult to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.
Also Read: Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shoot Hoops As Pratima Singh Takes Credit For 'training'
The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs CTT live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Big Bash League delivers massive news for fans after announcing full 2020 season schedule
22 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona Bash BSH vs PAK live streaming in India, pitch and weather report
56 mins ago
Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shoot hoops as Pratima Singh takes credit for 'training'
1 hour ago
CSA 4-Day Franchise Series DOL vs CC live streaming, pitch & weather report, preview
1 hour ago
Sourav Ganguly credits ex-teammate as big reason behind success of Dream11 IPL 2020
2 hours ago
DOL vs CC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, CSA 4-Day Franchise Series preview
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points