ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTT Vs PAK Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC will face Pak I Care in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Monday, November 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs PAK live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs PAK live in India and where to catch the CTT vs PAK live scores.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona Bash CTL Vs CTT Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs PAK live streaming info and preview

The last time these two sides faced each other in the ongoing tournament, the match ended in a nail-biting finish with Catalunya Tigers winning the match by 5 runs. This will be the second match of the day for the two top-placed teams. At the time of writing, PAK had completed their batting innings versus Badalona Shaheen CC and posted a total of 104/9 in their 10 overs. CTT, on the other hand, were yet to take on Catalunya CC in their first match.

BREAKING! Barcelona Bash starting Saturday.

Watch 🏏 European Cricket Series Barcelona Bash 🏏

Live & Exclusive on Sports Flick Worldwide @SportsFlick

- @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! pic.twitter.com/zuu4pe2R8s — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 20, 2020

Also Read: Big Bash League Delivers Massive News For Fans After Announcing Full 2020 Season Schedule

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 63% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

Also Read: Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shoot Hoops As Pratima Singh Takes Credit For 'training'

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip was helpful for both batsmen and bowlers during the recent tournament and is unlikely to change much. With the pitch still looking in favour of batsmen, the batters will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers are finding it difficult to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Credits Ex-teammate As Big Reason Behind Success Of Dream11 IPL 2020

CTT vs PAK live in India: CTT vs PAK live streaming details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTT vs PAK live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTT vs PAK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.