ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengali CC are set to battle Catalunya Tigers CC in the third match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BCC vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch BCC vs CTT live in India and where to catch BCC vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs CTT live streaming info and preview

The ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona is a 16-team tournament and a total of 60 matches will be played over the next three weeks. The teams are divided into two groups of eight each and four matches will be played every day. It is too early to select the favourite team for this match as this will be the first match for both sides in the tournament. Both teams have good players in their ranks which could make this match and exciting contest.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of BCC vs CTT live streaming

The conditions will be sunny with showers expected to keep away from the match. The humidity forecast is expected to be around 26% with temperatures hovering near 21 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest between these two teams is expected to be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of BCC vs CTT live streaming

Coming to pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put a defendable total on board.

BCC vs CTT live streaming: BCC vs CTT live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BCC vs CTT live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BCC vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

