ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs UCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengali Cricket Club will take on United Cricket Club Girona in match 36 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The BCC vs UCC match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground on October 22. Here are the BCC vs UCC live streaming details, how to watch BCC vs UCC live in India and the BCC vs UCC pitch and weather report.

🏏🇪🇸 United CC Girona kept semi-final hopes alive with a commanding victory over Catalunya Tigers. Man of the match Muhammad Kamran mullered 49 off 21 balls with four huge sixes and kept it tight with 1-6 off two miserly overs🏏🇪🇸

Latest 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/mhXYw6w3Xa — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 20, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs UCC preview

Coming into this match Bengali Cricket Club are still looking for their first win of the season. They have been languishing at the bottom of the standings throughout this season of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Bengali CC have failed to win both their matches so far. In their first match, the side was defeated by the Catalunya Tigers Cricket Club after failing to chase 129. Their next match was far more thrilling, ending with a golden ball that Bengali CC lost to Fateh CC.

In a jam-packed day today, Bengali CC have a chance to put some points on the board. The side will play Pakcelona CC, Badalona Shaheen CC and United CC Girona today. This gives Bengali CC a total of 8 points to add to their tally today. Meanwhile, United CC Girona are in first place on the table at the ECS T10 Barcelona. They have only lost one match out of the five they have played so far. With just two matches left to go, United will need to win both to retain their semi-finals spot.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs UCC live streaming details

The BCC vs UCC game will not be televised in India. Fans can access the BCC vs UCC live streaming from at 8:30 pm IST onwards on the European Cricket Network website. BCC vs UCC ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will also be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. BCC vs UCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs UCC pitch report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has shown signs of being conducive to both batting and bowling. There have been some double-digit scores over the course of the tournament and teams have preferred to defend totals. The highest score of the tournament has been 169 by Falco CC against Joves Unit CC.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs UCC weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Barcelona today will be mostly cloudy. The temperature during the match will be 23°C and humidity will be at 71%. There is a slight chance of rain towards the end of the match, but fans can expect an uninterrupted game.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

