ECS T10 Barcelona Bengali Vs Gracia Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Bengali will battle it out against Gracia in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 9:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Bengali vs Gracia live stream info, the Bengali vs Gracia squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Bengali vs Gracia live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Bengali vs Gracia match preview

This contest is between teams who are currently in the top three and the winner of this contest could switch places on the points table depending on other matches. Currently, Bengali have won all their matches in the competition and will look to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament. A win in this match will see them extend their lead over other opponents on the points table. Gracia stand a chance to move up to top 2 by the end of the day if they win the match and other results go in their favour. This should be an exciting contest.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Bengali vs Gracia squads

BEN: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir

GRA: Abhishek Khullar, Mayank Dayal (wk), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (c), Mukhtiar Singh, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Vijay Kumar, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Bikramjit Singh, Saad Salahuddin, Aditya Thakur, Varinder Singh, Prabal Singh, Amol Rathod, Amarpreet Singh, Karandeep Singh, Ali Azam, Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh Sodhi, Vicky Sondhi, Tinku Manoj Kumar.

Bengali vs Gracia live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. In last few matches pitch has been providing decent support to the fast bowlers The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted a shower during the match. With the threat of rain looming over the match, both teams will be hoping to get some overs. The temperatures are likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Bengali vs Gracia live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Bengali vs Gracia live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FANCODE

