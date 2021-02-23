ECS T10 Barcelona Bengali Vs Men In Blue Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bengali CC will battle it out against Men in Blue CC in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 23. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Bengali vs Men in Blue live stream info, the Bengali vs Men in Blue squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Bengali vs Men in Blue live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Bengali vs Men in Blue match preview

The two Group A teams have had a contrasting run so far in the competition. While the Bengali CC have established themselves as the team to beat, Men in Blue have failed to perform consistently. Having played five matches in the tournament so far, Bengali CC have lost only a single fixture, and are currently the table toppers in their group.

The Men in Blue also have featured in five games so far, and they have managed to win two of them. With five points to their names, they occupy the fourth position on the points table. While Bengali look to be the firm favourites to clinch this contest, one cannot rule out the spirited Men in Blue team as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Bengali vs Men in Blue squads

Bengali CC: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Hasan bin Hakim, Zihad Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Rakibul Mollik, Al Amin-Mg, Md Mahbubul Alam, Rashed Mir

Men in Blue CC: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

Bengali vs Men in Blue: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

An AstroTurf wicket is used for all the ECS T10 Barcelona matches. The strip will offer even bounce throughout the contest, and the ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat. Faster bowlers will play a major role in the contest, however, batsmen could dominate the major part of the contest. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts that there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. There are also chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 14 degrees throughout the game.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Bengali vs Men in Blue live scores

The ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in India. However, fans who wish to catch the Bengali vs Men in Blue live stream can tune in to the FanCode app. For Bengali vs Men in Blue live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

