ECS T10 Barcelona Black Panthers Vs Punjab Warriors Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Black Panthers will battle it out against Punjab Warriors in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors live stream info, the Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors match preview

Both teams have made different start to their ECS tournament and will be eyeing a win in this clash. The Black Panthers have played just one match so far, however, they were handed a crushing eight-wicket defeat by the Trinitat Royal Stars. Batting first, the Panthers got bowled out for paltry 55 runs with Balwinder Singh top-scoring for the side with 9 runs. The Trinitat Royal Stars chased down the target with 8 wickets to spare. The upcoming match will be crucial for them as they look to get first points on board by beating fellow newcomers Punjab Warriors.

Speaking about the Punjab Warriors, the team has made a stop-start debut as they registered one win and one loss in the competition so far. After losing their first match to the Falco CC Warriors, they bounced back in style to beat the Hawks by five wickets in their second match. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum and notch their second win.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors Club squads

Black Panthers: Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Amandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Akram Ali, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Shukbir Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Amarjit Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Amanjot Singh

Punjab Warriors: Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yurvajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh- Jr, Mohsin Ali-I, Charanjeet Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Umair Raza.

Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors live streaming: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted intermittent cloud cover but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest, both teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 live in India and Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket website

