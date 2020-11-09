ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs CTL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen Cricket Club will lock horns with Catalunya Cricket Club in the 4th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona, November season. The BSH vs CTL match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on November 9. Here are the BSH vs CTL live streaming details, how to watch BSH vs CTL live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏 Day 1️⃣ LIVE T10 CRICKET with Falco facing Badalona Shaheen at European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸

👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/cwHnTOajaW — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 9, 2020

Also Read | Jofra Archer Knew Joe Biden Would Become POTUS? Netizens Dig Up Another Old Tweet In Shock

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs CTL preview

Catalunya CC, who were crowned the ECS T10 Barcelona champions in October after a win over Falco CC will play their second game of the ECS T10 Barcelona November season against Badalona Shaheen CC. If they win their first encounter today - against the Bangladesh Kings - Catalunya CC can already have 2 points by the BSH vs CTL game. The defending champions will be playing this edition of the tournament without their captain, Armghan Khan.

Badalona Shaheen CC will look to start their tournament on a positive note after finishing third in Group A in the previous edition. They will also be playing two games today and both will be tough. Their first game is against Falco CC - last year's runners-up, while their second game is against last year's winners, Catalunya. The team will have to give it their best to get any points on the board today.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Names Dream11 IPL Youngster To Watch Out For And It Is NOT Ruturaj Gaikwad

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: BSH vs CTL live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTL match will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can watch the BSH vs CTL live streaming, which will begin at 5:00 pm IST on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. BSH vs CTL live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada 4 Wickets Away From Achieving Massive Milestone In Dream11 IPL History

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs CTL pitch report

This season of the ECS T10 Barcelona is also being played on artificial matting like in October. Hence, the conditions are well balanced and favour both batting and bowling equally. Weather conditions do not have much of an effect on the surface. Going by last season, batting seems to be the strong suit for most teams and teams have had better results defending totals. The captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs CTL weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for today's game is partly sunny with no rain expected. A humidity level of 61% is expected and the temperature is expected to be at around 17°C during the game. Fans can expect a full 10 overs per side game.

Also Read | T Natarajan's Death Bowling Lauded, Netizens DEMAND Place For Him In The Indian T20 Team

Image Credits: ECS T10 website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.