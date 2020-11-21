ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC will face Catalunya Tigers CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Barcelona Bash on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs CTT live in India and where to catch the BSH vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs CTT live streaming info and preview

This will be a fresh start for both teams after a disappointing campaign in the ECS T10 tournament which took place recently. Both teams came up short as they went down in the semifinal. Badalona Shaheen CC fell short by just 2 runs against Pak I Care in the first semi-final while Catalunya Tigers CC came up short by 65 runs in the 2nd semi-final against Catalunya CC.

The ECS T10 Barcelona Bash will be completely different as every match will be a do-or-die contest due to the short duration of the tournament.

BREAKING! Barcelona Bash starting Saturday.

Watch 🏏 European Cricket Series Barcelona Bash 🏏

Live & Exclusive on Sports Flick Worldwide @SportsFlick

— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 20, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 47% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip was helpful for both batsmen and bowlers during the recent tournament and is unlikely to change much. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. With the pitch still looking balanced batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

BSH vs CTT live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs CTT live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

