ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC and Catalunya Tigers CC are set to battle each other in the sixth league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 14. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs CTT live in India and where to catch the BSH vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs CTT live streaming info and preview

This will be the first time these two teams will face each other in the tournament. Badalona Shaheen CC have had a mixed tournament so far, winning one and losing one match from the two matches they've played. Catalunya Tigers CC have played one match and won that fixture comfortably. BCC are fourth on the points table, while CTT are at the top of the points table and will be looking to retain the top spot.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of BSH vs CTT live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of the BSH vs CTT live streaming, the conditions do not look good with Accuweather predicting cloudy conditions with chances of a storm as well as rain. The humidity forecast reads 71% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. Rain interruption is certainly going to be a concern for both teams.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of BSH vs CTT live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being cloudy for this match and rain also expected to play spoilsport, bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions and make early inroads in the opponents' batting lineup.

BSH vs CTT live streaming: BSH vs CTT live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs CTT live in India and BSH vs CTT live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

