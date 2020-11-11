ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the 10th match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs KCC live in India and where to catch the BSH vs KCC live scores.

Also Read: BSH Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs KCC live streaming info and preview

After losing two matches on the opening day of the tournament, BSH has bounced back against Pak I Care to beat them by 9 wickets courtesy an all-round performance from their star player Kuldeep Lal. The win was a morale booster for the side as they look to enter top two with a win.

KCC also have just one win under their courtesy their 6-wicket win over Falco CC in their last match. KCC are fourth on the points table and a win will not only take them to 4 points but also take them inside top 3 on the points table. An exciting contest is on cards as both teams look to enter go above their opponent on points table.

Also Read: MIN Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 50% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona MIN Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. The second day of the tournament has witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and were even successful up to a point. Despite Day 2 results, the pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs.

Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: PAN Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

BSH vs KCC live streaming: BSH vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs KCC live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.