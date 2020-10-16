ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs PKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC and Pakcelona CC will battle each other in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs PKCC live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs PKCC live in India and where to catch BSH vs PKCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs PKCC live streaming info and preview

Coming into the match, Badalona Shaheen CC hold a slight advantage, having played more matches than their rivals due to which they would be well versed with the situation. Badalona Shaheen CC have played three matches, winning two and losing one. PKCC, on the other hand, have played only one match and won it comfortably. With a lot on the line for both sides, this contest is expected to be an entertaining one.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of BSH vs PKCC live streaming

The conditions will be clear with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 64% with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. With rains likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of BSH vs PKCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.

BSH vs PKCC live streaming: BSH vs PKCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs PKCC live in India and BSH vs PKCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs PKCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

