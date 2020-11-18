ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen CC will take on Raval Sporting CC in the 30th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs RSCC live in India and where to catch the BSH vs RSCC live scores.

Also Read: BSH Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs RSCC live streaming info and preview

BSH are placed at the 3rd spot on the points table with 8 points on the board and a win in this match will help them widen the gap between rest of the teams who are chasing a playoff spot. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue their winning run in this contest.

RSCC are struggling to make a mark in the tournament and have only one win under their belt. This is their second match of the day and they will look to register a win to keep climbing the points table.

Also Read: FZL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 69% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: Shane Watson Heavily Slams Big Bash 2020 Organisers, Calls New Rules As 'gimmicks'

BSH vs RSCC live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BSH vs RSCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs RSCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.