ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya will battle it out against Catalunya Tigers CC in the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Barcelona tournament, 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Here's the CTL vs CTT live streaming details, live scores, previews and other details of the match.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs CTT live streaming

There will be no broadcast for CTL vs CTT live in India, but the live streaming will be available on FanCode. Besides, the CTL vs CTT live scores will also be provided on the European cricket website apart from their social media pages.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming time: 7 pm IST

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming and preview

The two Catalyun sides will take on each other in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament. Catalunya have been in a scintillating form since the start of the current campaign, having managed five victories, bagging 10 points. They sit second in the competition's points table.

Catalunya won their previous game against Raval Sporting CC by 37 runs. On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers CC have played only three matches as yet. The team started off with two consecutive victories in the beginning, before succumbing to pressure against Pak I Care in their most recent clash.

CTL vs CTT live in India: Pitch and weather report

The temperature is expected to hover in the range of 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Besides, the day-time climate is expected to be sunny. The pitch is expected to remain constant throughout the course of the two innings and is likely to be conducive for the batting side.

CTL vs CTT team news

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

Catalunya Tigers CC: Tahir Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Zain Ul Abiddin, Muhammad Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Jamshad Afzal, Ali Sarmad, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Amir Raza, Umair Aftab, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Musadaq Mubarak, Asim Ashraf, Hardeep Singh, Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Samar Shamshad, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Ahmad, Razaqat Ali, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Noor Ahmadzai

CTL vs CTT match prediction

Catalunya CC are the clear favourites to win the game against Catalunya Tigers CC.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Twitter

