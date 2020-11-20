ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

Catalunya will take on Catalunya Tigers CC in the 2nd semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 20. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs CTT live in India and where to catch the CTL vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs CTT live streaming info and preview

Both teams had an impressive outing in the league stage and ended on the same points, however, the net run rate proved to be the difference between the sides with CTL finishing ahead of CTT. Catalunya hold a psychological edge over CTT after beating them in the league stage and will look to do the double over their opponents on the night. CTT meanwhile will look to even the scores by beating their opponents in this semi-final.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 46% with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

CTL vs CTT live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs CTT live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

