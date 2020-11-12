ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Catalunya CC will take on Falco CC in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs FZL live in India and where to catch the MIN vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs FZL live streaming info and preview

CTL went unbeaten in the first couple of matches but slipped to 3rd spot on the points table following a loss to Pak I Care in their previous match. CTL are the defending champions and will look to bounce back from the defeat as well as regain the top spot on the table. They are currently on the same number of points as that of Bangladesh Kings CC and Pak I Care.

Falco are 6th on the table and have won only one out of four matches they've played in the league. They will look to bounce back from their previous loss and move ahead on the points table with a win over defending champions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 70% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. All three days of the tournament have witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and both were successful to a point.

The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

CTL vs FZL live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs FZL live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs FZL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

