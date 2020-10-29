ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya CC will be squaring off against Falco Zalmi CC in Match 56 of the ECS T10 Barcelona event at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, October 29 at 8:00 pm IST. Here are the CTL vs FZL live streaming details, how to watch the CTL vs FZL live in India and the CTL vs FZL pitch and weather report.

SCENES! 2 to tie off last delivery, ball in wicket keeper hands and need another run. WHAT TO DO?? 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/xFQuaUOreu — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 28, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs FZL preview

Falco Zalmi CC and Catalunya CC will face each other in the last league game of the tournament. Catalunya CC have had a splendid run in the ECS T10 this season and a win in either will see them through to the semi-finals. Falco Zalmi CC too seem to make it to the semi-finals unless things go terribly wrong with them

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs FZL live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs FZL match will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can watch the CTL vs FZL live streaming which will begin at 8:00 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. In the Indian subcontinent, the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. The CTL vs FZL live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels. Before the CTL vs FZL live streaming, fans have the opportunity to win cash prizes by selecting their team on Dream11, the official fantasy gaming app for the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs FZL pitch report

The game will be played on an artificial matting. The pitch has been pretty good for batting so far and one could expect another high-scoring thriller. The team winning the toss could most probaby opt to bat first and put up a huge total on the board to defend.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs FZL weather forecast

The forecast for the day is partly cloudy with the current temperature said to be at 19°C. Not much is expected to change in the course of the game. However, showers are highly unlikely.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

