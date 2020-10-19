ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs GCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya CC are slated to take on Gracia CC in a Group B fixture of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs GCC live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs GCC live in India and where to catch CTL vs GCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs GCC live streaming info and preview

With the European Cricket Series moving to Barcelona, fans are in for some high-octane T10 cricket matches that the league is famous for. The performances of Catalunya CC and Gracia CC have been contrasting so far in the competition. Catalunya CC have been the better of the two teams and are yet to face defeat after their first two fixtures. They are comfortably positioned in the Group B points table as they occupy the second spot.

🇪🇸🏏Catalunya Tigers clawed their way back into contention at European Cricket Series Barcelona by comprehensively beating Fateh. Fateh could only get halfway to Tigers total of 100 with Razaqat Ali racking up three wickets.

All the latest 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/DJFu94x36Q — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 16, 2020

Gracia CC, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win to get off the mark. They find themselves at the seventh position in the standings and will be desperate to get a move on. Gracia CC were on the receiving end of an embarrassing defeat after losing to Raval CC by 10 wickets in their opening contest. With as many as 16 teams battling to be crowned as the ultimate champions, Gracia CC and Catalunya will aim to accumulate winning points to stay relevant in the league.

ALSO READ | Eoin Morgan Slammed By Netizens For Poor Use Of Kuldeep Yadav Despite Super Over Win

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

There will be a significant cloud cover during match time. Fortunately for the fans and the teams, rain is likely to stay away and an uninterrupted clash is on the cards. The temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah's 5 Wickets Against Punjab In Mumbai's Super Over Defeat: Watch

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The strip used in the tournament is an 'AstroTurf' which is known for even bounce. Considering the conditions, faster bowlers are likely to get very little movement off the wicket, but because of the cloud cover, there will be an ample movement in the air. The surface promises to assist the batsmen more as compared to the bowlers. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a big total.

ALSO READ | Mayank Agarwal's Flying Save Denies Mumbai 4 Runs In Historic Second Super Over: Watch

CTL vs GCC live streaming: CTL vs GCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in India. Cricket fans who wish to follow CTL vs GCC live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator has bagged the exclusive streaming rights for the league in India. For CTL vs GCC live scores, one can visit the official website and Twitter handle of European Cricket.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Updated Points Table: Punjab Move Up To 6th After Historic Super Over Win

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.