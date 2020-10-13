ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya CC are set to battle Joves Units CC in a Group B match of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs JUCC live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs JUCC live in India and where to catch CTL vs JUCC live scores.

Also Read: CTL Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs JUCC live streaming info and preview

An exciting contest is on the cards as both teams eye the full points on offer in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona tournament. Coming into this match, JUCC have a chance to make it two wins out of two as they open their campaign against Hira CC Sabadell. For CTL, this is the first match of the tournament and a win would help them set the tone for rest of the campaign.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table Update: Bangalore Match Delhi, Mumbai With Win In Sharjah

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of CTL vs JUCC live streaming

The conditions will be sunny with showers expected to keep away from the match The humidity forecast clocks in at 50% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Top Run-getters: Virat Kohli Jumps To 6th Spot, Goes Past Shubman Gill

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of CTL vs JUCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip appears to be balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and give their bowlers a chance to defend the total on the board.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Reveals Rahul Tripathi's Very Important Role For Kolkata In Upcoming Games

CTL vs JUCC live streaming: CTL vs JUCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs JUCC live in India and CTL vs JUCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs JUCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.