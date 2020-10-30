ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya CC will face Kings CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 30. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs KCC live in India and where to catch the CTL vs KCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs KCC live streaming info and preview

CTT topped the points table by remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and finished the league stage with a crushing win over Falco CC. Meanwhile, KCC finished second in the Group A table by winning won six out of their seven matches in the league stage. They missed out on the top spot to United CC Girona due to an inferior net run rate.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

There will be Intermittent cloud cover during the match, but rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings in the second semi-final. The humidity forecast clocks in at 62% with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has favoured the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

CTL vs KCC live streaming: CTL vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs KCC live in India and the CTL vs KCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

