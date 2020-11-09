ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch, Weather Report

Catalunya CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs KCC live in India and where to catch the CTL vs KCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs KCC live streaming info and preview

CTL are defending their crown this season but will be without some of the key players from last year's campaign. Despite losing key players, CTL will be boosted by the signings of some of the top talents from the Pak Montcada side, which missed out on a semi-final spot in the previous edition.

KCC had a good run last season, reaching the semi-final before bowing out. This time the team will be eager to reach the final in this edition.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast reads 61% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been useful for batsmen who have been scoring runs with ease. Bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

CTL vs KCC live streaming: CTL vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs KCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

