ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs MIN Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Cricket Club will take on Minhaj CC in the third match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTL vs MIN live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs MIN live in India and where to catch the CTL vs MIN live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs MIN live streaming info and preview

Coming into the match, CTL will certainly start as favourites on the basis of the current form. CTL won both their matches on the first day to sit at top of the points table. In their first match, CTL beat Bangladesh Kings CC by 6 wickets with 7 balls to spare, while in the second match they beat Badalona Shaheen CC by 27 runs.

On the other hand, MIN played just one match where they were crushed by Pak I Care by 9 wickets. They need to bring their A-game to beat table-toppers CTL. An interesting contest is on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 73% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. The first three matches on Day 1 saw bowlers dominating the batsmen, while the last match of the day produced a high scoring encounter. Despite the Day 1 results, the pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs. Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

CTL vs MIN live streaming: CTL vs MIN live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTL vs MIN live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTL vs MIN live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

