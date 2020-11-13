ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya CC will square off with Raval Sporting CC in Match 20 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Friday, November 13 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The FCC vs BSH live streaming will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at the CTL vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch CTL vs RSCC live in India and where to catch CTL vs RSCC live scores.

ALSO READ | Sanju Samson net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 price, salary and house on 26th birthday

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTL vs RSCC preview

Catalunya CC beat Falco CC by eight runs in their last game and are placed at the second spot in the points table with 8 points to their name. On the other hand, this fixture will be the second match of the day for Raval Sporting CC, who will take on Catalunya Tigers CC earlier in the day. Both sides are packed with some brilliant players, which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather report ahead of CTL vs RSCC live streaming

As per AccuWeather, intermittent clouds are expected during the contest. However, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the action. It will be a cool day, and the temperature is likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir reveals ex-Dream11 IPL team Kolkata's biggest mistake of all-time

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: CTL vs RSCC pitch report

An 'AstroTurf' strip is used for the ECS T10 matches in Barcelona. The wicket has offered even bounce throughout the competition so far, which has assisted the batsmen in their strokeplay. Faster bowlers will have an advantage over the spinners on this track. We have witnessed several high-scoring matches at the venue this week and the same trend is likely to continue on Friday as well. The captain winning the toss could be keen to bat first.

ALSO READ | Ex-Hyderabad coach Tom Moody reveals Dream11 IPL 2020 winners Mumbai's daring 2018 move

CTL vs RSCC live in India: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming

There is no official live telecast for ECS T10 Barcelona in the country. Fans who wish to watch CTL vs RSCC live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the tournament. For CTL vs RSCC live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and the social media pages of European Cricket.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL Final: LaLiga congratulates brand ambassador Rohit Sharma as Mumbai win trophy

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.