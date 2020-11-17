ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC and Badalona Shaheen CC will feature in the 26th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 17. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs BSH live in India and where to catch CTT vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs BSH preview

The ongoing season of the ECS T10 has been a mixed bag for both the participating teams. Badalona Shaheen CC have been the more successful out of the two so far in the competition. Having played six matches, they have managed to score three wins and find themselves at the third spot on the points table.

Catalunya Tigers CC have had an impressive start to their campaign. With only a single defeat out of their three matches, the side are placed at the sixth position. Kuldeep Lal and Hamza Saleem have are in spectacular form with the bat for Badalona Shaheen CC. Whereas, Davinder Singh Kaur will be the player to watch out for in the Catalunya Tigers line-up.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather report ahead of CTT vs BSH live streaming

As per AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted 10-over cricket match. There will be a partial cloud cover throughout the contest, however, it will mostly be sunny. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: CTT vs BSH pitch report

'AstroTurf' wickets used in ECS T10 Barcelona have been conducive towards the batsmen so far. The same trend is likely to continue in the Tuesday fixtures as well. The ball is expected to come nicely on to the bat, with an even bounce throughout the match. The captain winning the toss could opt to bat first to post an imposing total upfront.

CTT vs BSH live in India: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming

There is no official live telecast scheduled for ECS T10 Barcelona matches in India. FanCode have bagged the exclusive rights for ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming in the Indian sub-continent. Fans can tune in to the platform to catch CTT vs BSH live in India. For CTT vs BSH live scores, one can visit the official websites and social media pages of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket

