ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC will take on Falco CC in the 31st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs FZL live in India and where to catch the CTT vs FZL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs FZL live streaming info and preview

This is an exciting clash between two teams that are in the race for a place in the knockout stage. CTT comes into the match after beating Badalona Shaheen CC by 8 wickets in their previous encounter. They will be eager to continue their winning momentum by beating FZL in the upcoming clash. FZL meanwhile are 5th on the points table and will look to climb the table by winning this match. An exciting clash awaits for the fans.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 74% with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers and the upcoming clash will give fans an opportunity to witness a great contest between bat and ball. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

CTT vs FZL live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch CTT vs FZL live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTT vs FZL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

