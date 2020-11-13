ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC and Catalunya Bangladesh Kings CC will feature in the 19th league match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 13. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs KCC live in India and where to catch CTT vs KCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs KCC preview

The European Cricket Series is back with yet another edition to enthrall the audience. The competition so far has treated fans with high-octant T-10 cricket matches. The intensity is likely to increase on the fifth day of the competition with Catalunya Tigers opening their campaign. Bangladesh Kings already have featured in five matches. The side is placed in the top half of the points table after claiming three victories.

This will be the second fixture for Catalunya Tigers on Friday, as they are also scheduled to face Raval Sporting CC in a morning clash. They will look to emerge victorious in both the clashes to get going on the points table. Usman Ansar is not likely to feature in the game for the Catalunya Tigers' side after he picked up an injury in a practice session on Friday morning. Bangladesh Kings are coming into the contest after facing a loss against Pak I Care, and will be keen to get back to their winning ways.

Unfortunately, Catalunya Tigers player Usman Ansar was injured during warmup. He will be replaced by Nandan Pathani in their Line-up. We are wishing an exciting match! — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 13, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather report ahead of CTT vs KCC live streaming

As predicted by AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for a cricket match. There will be intermitted clouds during the match time, however, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest between bat and bowl. The temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the fixture.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: CTT vs KCC pitch report

The 'AstroTurf' wicket has proved conducive towards the batsmen. As observed in the earlier matches of the competition, the pitch is likely to remain constant in both the innings and will be favorable for batsmen. Fast bowlers will get some assistance early with the new ball. Considering the conditions, a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

CTT vs KCC live in India: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming

TV audiences will not be able to enjoy ECS T10 live in India as it is not a televised event. Dream Sports-owned sports aggregator platform FanCode is the exclusive streaming partner for the league in the Indian sub-continent. Fans can tune in to the FanCode app to catch CTT vs KCC live in India. The CTT vs KCC live streaming will commence from 5:00 pm IST. For CTT vs KCC live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and social media pages of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

