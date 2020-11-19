ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs MIN Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC will take on Minhaj CC in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, November 19, 2020 as it kicks off from 7 PM onwards. Here are some details for the CTT vs MIN live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs MIN live in India and where to catch the CTT vs MIN live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona CTT vs MIN live streaming info and preview

Catalunya Tigers CC take on Minhaj CC in what is the last group stage match of the ECS T10 Barcelona League. Currently, the Catalunya Tigers CC are comfortable sitting in the top 4 with 8 points to the name. On the other hand, Minaj CC have had a poor outing this season.

However, Minhaj CC are currently placed second last on the group as they have only 4 points from their fixtures. WIth Fateh FC sitting at the bottom of thebarrel, I Park Care are sitting at top of the table while defending champions Catalyunga Cricket Club are second on the ECS T10 Barcelona League table. For the CTT vs MIN fixture, we have Nikesh Patel, Abdul Khan and Salami Saleem who are the 3 match officials taking charge of the fixture.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions for Thursday night's game are pretty good. The weather is expected to remain sunny during the course of the match. With temperatures staying around 19-21 degrees Celsius throughout the day and no rains expected, it is easy proceedings. Fans can expect to see a complete match without any break due to poor weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch for tonight’s game looks to be helpful for both the batsmen and bowlers. As the tournament has progressed, we have seen witnessed a beautiful trend where both the parties, ie the batsmen and the bowlers try to one-up and to dominate each other. The level of competition witnessed in the European Cricket Series has been pretty satisfying to watch and take note of.

The Montjuic Ground pitch, which has been used vastly throughout the course of the tournaments, still looks pretty fresh. It is expected to be quite balanced. The toss before the game will also prove to be an important factor as the toss-winning captain is expected to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. With the conditions favoring the bowlers in the latter stages of the match, batting earlier can prove to be a wise decision on this pitch.

CTT vs MIN live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV in India. However, fans who want to catch the action of CTT vs MIN live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For CTT vs MIN live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

