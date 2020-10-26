ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fateh Cricket club will take on Badalona Shaheen Cricket Club in match 44 of the ECS T10 Barcelona this week. The FCC vs BSH match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona on October 26. Here are the FCC vs BSH live streaming details, how to watch FCC vs BSH live in India and the FCC vs BSH pitch and weather report.

🏏🇪🇸 ONE MORE SLEEP!

Week 3️⃣LIVE T10 CRICKET European Cricket Series Barcelona continues Monday * 0830 CET * 0630 GMT * 1300 IST.

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/yPFkuk0nry — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 25, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: 'Sort Of Bittersweet' Says Stokes On His Match-winning Century Against Mumbai

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BSH preview

Fateh Cricket Club will play their final two matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona today. Currently in 4th place on the points table of Group A, Fateh CC have won three and lost two of their five matches at the tournament so far. The best they can do to secure a place in the semi-final is win their remaining two fixtures today and hope for other results to go their way. However, their qualification seems unlikely considering Kings CC have six points as well but with three matches in hand.

Fateh CC's matches today are with the group's current table-toppers Badalona Shaheen Cricket Club and United CC Girona. This will be Badalona CC's last group stage game. They have eight points as of now and are in second place in the group. A win today will make them almost a certainty in the finals - barring a situation where King's CC win all their three games.

Also Read | Sakshi Dhoni Wins Chennai Fans' Hearts With Special Instagram Post For MS Dhoni And Co.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BSH live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona FCC vs BSH game will not be televised in India. FCC vs BSH live streaming will begin at 8:00 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform owned by Dream Sports. FCC vs BSH live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and their social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BSH pitch report

The Montjuïc Ground pitch has produced results favouring both batting and bowling. There have been some excellent performances with the bat - Falco CC's 169 has been the highest score at the tournament. Teams have had better results while defending totals and the captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first.

Also Read | Harsha Bhogle 'clarifies' Pro-Vijay Shankar Tweet After Getting Trolled Heavily On Twitter

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BSH weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Barcelona today will be sunny with intermittent cloud cover. The temperature during the match is expected to be 17°C and humidity will be at 46%. No rain has been forecast for today, so fans can expect a full, uninterrupted game of cricket.

Also Read | 'Kohli Would Go To Gym While Team Would Go Party; Dhoni Set Intensity,' Says Shaun Pollock

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.