ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Weather And Pitch Report

Fateh CC will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in Match 18 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Friday, November 13 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The FCC vs BSH live streaming will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at the FCC vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch FCC vs BSH live in India and where to catch FCC vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs BSH preview

Fateh CC started the tournament on a losing note as they lost their first match against Falco CC. This will be a crucial game for them as a win here will help them get going on the points table. On the other hand, Badalona Shaheen CC beat Minhaj CC in their last match and are currently at the fourth position in the points table with four points to their name. Both sides have some brilliant players which is why fans can expect a very good contest between these two teams.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather report ahead of FCC vs BSH live streaming

As per AccuWeather, intermittent clouds are expected during the contest. However, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the action. It will be a cool day, and the temperature is likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: FCC vs BSH pitch report

An 'AstroTurf' strip is used for the ECS T10 matches in Barcelona. The wicket has offered even bounce throughout the competition so far, which has assisted the batsmen in their strokeplay. Faster bowlers will have an advantage over the spinners on this track. We have witnessed several high-scoring matches at the venue this week, and the same trend is likely to continue on Thursday as well. The captain winning the toss could be keen to bat first.

FCC vs BSH live in India: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming

There is no official live telecast for ECS T10 Barcelona in the country. Fans who wish to watch FCC vs BSH live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the tournament. For FCC vs BSH live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and the social media pages of European Cricket.

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER

