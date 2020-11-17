ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs CTL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fateh CC will meet Catalunya in Match 25 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 on Tuesday, November 17 at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The FCC vs CTL live streaming will commence at 1:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at the FCC vs CTL live streaming info, how to watch FCC vs CTL live in India, and where to catch FCC vs CTL live in India.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs CTL preview

The upcoming contest between the two sides becomes of utmost importance for Fateh CC as they desperately look to stage a turnaround in the competition. Having faced defeats in all their three matches so far, the side will be keen to put up a strong show in Tuesday's fixture. Catalunya, on the other end, have had a stellar run with five wins on six encounters and are comfortably placed in the top half of the points table.

For Fateh CC, Happy Singh and Lakhvir Singh Vinty will play a huge role in the team's batting line-up. Manjinder Singh Lovely and Gurvinder Singh have been their most successful bowlers, and they are expected to play a huge role in this fixture as well. For Catalunya, Yasir Ali and Hasan Ali Raza are in scintillating form with the bat, whereas Ibrar Hussain will be the bowler to watch out for.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather report ahead of FCC vs CTL live streaming

As per the prediction by AccuWeather, the conditions seem ideal for a T10 cricket match. It is expected to be sunny during the match time, along with a little cloud cover as well. It will be a cool day in Barcelona and the temperature is expected to hover around 12 degrees Celsius during the encounter.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: FCC vs CTL pitch report

'AstroTurf' wickets are known to provide ample assistance to the batting side. The same has been observed in the ECS T10 Barcelona matches as well this season. Faster bowlers will get some movement in the air early in the innings, however, not much movement is expected off the surface. A high-scoring thriller between the participating teams is on the cards considering the wicket and the conditions.

FCC vs CTL live in India: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming

There is no official live telecast for the competition in the Indian sub-continent. Fans of the league who wish to catch the FCC vs CTL live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. The Dream Sports-owned platform is the official streaming partner for ECS T10 Barcelona in India. For FCC vs CTL live scores, one can keep a tab on the social media pages of the European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

