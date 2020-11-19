ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fateh CC will take on Catalunya Tigers CC in the 33rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FCC vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch FCC vs CTT live in India and where to catch the FCC vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs CTT live streaming info and preview

The current position of both teams shows the way the season has panned out for them. CTT is almost on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are currently placed 4th on the points table with 8 points. A win versus FCC will put them in position for a place in the knockout stage.

FCC on the other hand are rooted at the bottom of the points table and are currently winless in the tournament so far. With their qualification to the knockout stage almost out of question, they could certainly play spoilsport to CTT as they look to earn their first points of the season. Fans can expect a great clash between two teams with two points up for grabs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 64% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. So far, the tournament has witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and both were successful to a point. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

FCC vs CTT live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FCC vs CTT live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FCC vs CTT live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

