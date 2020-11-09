ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs BSH Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco CC will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the first match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FZL vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch FZL vs BSH live in India and where to catch the FZL vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs BSH live streaming info and preview

A cracking contest is on cards for fans as both teams are fiercely competitive. FZL finished as runners up in the last European Cricket Series event and will be looking to go one step ahead to lift the trophy this time around. The team will once again look upto wicketkeeper-batsman Awais Ahmed to deliver with bat following his brilliant performance in last year's tournament where he ended up as the leading run-scorer. BSH missed out on semi-final spot last time around but they will also be eager to do better this time as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly cloudy during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 58% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been useful for batting due to which batsmen will find it easy to score runs. Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

FZL vs BSH live streaming: FZL vs BSH live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FZL vs BSH live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FZL vs BSH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube

