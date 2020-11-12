ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club (FZL) are all set to take on Fateh Cricket Club (FCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Barcelona. The match will be played at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground. FZL vs FCC live streaming is slated to begin at 7:00 pm IST on Thursday, November 12. Here is info on how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and where to catch FZL vs FCC live scores.

FZL vs FCC live streaming: Match preview

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club, are currently at the sixth spot of the ECS T10 Barcelona standings. Ijaz Ahmad and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, losing three and winning only one. Fateh Cricket Club, on the other hand, will play their first game on Thursday and will look to start with a win.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: FZL vs FCC live streaming details and ECS T10 Barcelona live in India

There will be no broadcast of the ECS T10 Barcelona in India. However, fans who wish to catch FZL vs FCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FZL vs FCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 7:00 pm IST

FZL vs FCC live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The weather around the Montjuïc Olympic Ground would be partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures near 14 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions. The pitch has been a boon for the bowlers and the winner of the toss could choose to bowl.

FZL vs FCC live streaming: Squads for the FZL vs FCC match

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club squad

Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja, Rehman Ullah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Naeem Shah, Awais Khan, Tanveer Iqbal, Nadeem Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmad, Javed Akram, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Sheraz, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Yaseen, Adeel Arif, Shehzad Umar, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ameer Hamzah, Babar Zaheer, Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Banaras, Azmat Cheema

Fateh Cricket Club squad

Trilochan Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Happy Singh, Harkamal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Amanbir Singh Sran, Iqbal Wajid, Gurpreet Singh, Ali Rafiq, Davinder Singh, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Gurvinder Singh

