ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco Zalmi CC will battle Joves Units CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FZL vs JUCC live streaming info, how to watch FZL vs JUCC live in India and where to catch FZL vs JUCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs JUCC live streaming info and preview

This exciting contest sees one team currently occupying the top spot with the other placed sixth in the points table. FZL have won both their opening matches and will fancy their chances of making it three wins out of three and consolidate their position at the top. On the other hand, JUCC have tasted one win and one defeat, so they will be eager to topple the table-toppers and be within touching distance of a place in the knockouts.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of FZL vs JUCC live streaming

The conditions will be partly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 58% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of FZL vs JUCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.

FZL vs JUCC live streaming: FZL vs JUCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FZL vs JUCC live in India and FZL vs JUCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FZL vs JUCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

