ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco Cricket Club will lock horns with Pak I Care in match No. 8 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, November series. The FZL vs PAK match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on November 10. Here are the FZL vs PAK live streaming details, how to watch FZL vs PAK live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏 Day 1️⃣ LIVE T10 CRICKET with Falco facing Badalona Shaheen at European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸

👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/cwHnTOajaW — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 9, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs PAK preview

After narrowly missing out on the ECS T10 Barcelona title last month, Falco CC are back with a bang. In their first game of the series yesterday, they defeated Badalona Shaheen in a close game, winning by just 4 runs. They are in third place on the table heading into this game. The FZL vs PAK game will be their second game tonight. Their first game of the day will be against the Bangladesh Kings.

This will also be the second game of the day for Pak I Care, who were not a part of the October edition of the league. Pak I Care are currently on second place on the table with a massive net run rate of +7.400 after they bulldozed past Minhaj Cricket Club yesterday. Pak restricted their opponents to a mere 46 runs for 9 wickets and then took just 21 balls to make the required score. This has given them a massive advantage in terms of NRR if it comes down to that for a qualification spot.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: FZL vs PAK live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PAK match will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can watch the FZL vs PAK live streaming, which will begin at 8:00 pm IST on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. FZL vs PAK live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs PAK pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for this match is partly sunny with a chance of showers. This spells some trouble for all four games happening today, as there is a 55% chance of rain and a 20% chance of thunderstorms through the day. The temperature is expected to be at around 19°C during this game. Fans can expect this game, in particular, to be cut short by rain.

The weather will have some effect on the pitch conditions which has so far looked to be more suitable for bowlers. The first three matches in this season have all been low-scoring. The 4th match last night was the sole exception, with Catalunya scoring 150 runs for the win and restricting Badalona to 123/9.

Image Credits: European Cricket website

