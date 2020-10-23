ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs PMCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco Zalmi CC will go up against Pak Montcada CC in Match 40 of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament. The FZL vs PMCC match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona on October 23. Here are the FZL vs PMCC live streaming details, how to watch the FZL vs PMCC live in India and the FZL vs PMCC pitch and weather report.

🚨 HAT-TRICK ALERT🚨

Falco's Shahbaz Ahmed ripped Raval Sporting apart with 4-7 including a magical HAT-TRICK at European Cricket Series Barcelona🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/lyFCsJhIhs — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 21, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs PMCC preview

Falco Zalmi Cricket Club have had a perfect run at the ECS T10 Barcelona event. Winning all five out their five encounters, they are at the top of the table. With ten points and two matches left to go, it seems that Falco are one of the favourites to make the semi-finals. Their batting has been spot on, with the highest scores of the series coming off of their top batsmen. The side put up the series' highest score, of 169 against Joves Unit CC, and 163 in their last match, against Raval Sporting CC.

Meanwhile, things are looking bleak for Pak Montcada CC, who have managed one win in their two matches. Even with victories in all their remaining matches, Pak Montcada might end up losing out on a semi-final spot. Their table toppers, Falco and Catalunya both have 10 points and two matches remaining. If they were to win their two games, Pak Montcada will have no chance. A win in today's game will be crucial for them.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs PMCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona FZL vs PMCC game will not be televised in India. The ECS T10 FZL vs PMCC live streaming will begin at 8:30 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For Indian fans, the FZL vs PMCC ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. FZL vs PMCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs PMCC pitch report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has shown signs of being conducive to both, batting and bowling. The weather conditions have helped pacers, while a wet outfield may help batsmen. So far, it has been easier to defend bigger totals and bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs PMCC weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Barcelona today will be mostly cloudy. The temperature during the match will be 23°C and humidity will be at 82%. There is a slight chance of rain in the hours preceding the game and a 7% chance of rain during the match, but fans can expect an uninterrupted game.

