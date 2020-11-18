ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco Zalmi CC will take on Raval Sporting CC in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the FZL vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch FZL vs RSCC live in India and where to catch the FZL vs RSCC live scores.

Also Read: FZL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs RSCC live streaming info and preview

Coming into this match, FZL have only won only two out of the six matches they have played in the tournament so far and are sixth on the points table. A win in this match will put them in contention for a spot in the knockout stages. On the other hand, RSCC are currently second from bottom and have just one win in the tournament so far.

Also Read: Varun Chakravarthy Fanboys Over Vijay & Asks Quirky Question, His Kolkata Team Answers

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 68% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Also Read: Team India Speedster Sudeep Tyagi Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. So far the tournament has witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and both were successful to a point. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Receives Threat Over Allegedly Inaugurating Kali Puja

FZL vs RSCC live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FZL vs RSCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FZL vs RSCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.